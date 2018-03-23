0 Violent crime down in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Violent crime is down across the city. That's what the Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission says statistics are showing so far this year.

History shows violent crime tends to increase in the summer months, but the numbers are still promising.

While homicides are down, many other problems still need to be addressed.

At a quaint new shop on South Main, residents gathered to hear Bill Gibbons, president of the Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission.

Many were aware of our recent report, that homicides were down, and the city went 18 days without a murder.

But it’s not all good news.

"It's a mixed bag. Last year 2017, we did see an increase in aggravated assault from 2016," said Gibbons."We saw an increase in motor vehicle theft. I know that is a concern with the police department and the sheriff's office."

Police are working on addressing various crimes. So far, 2018 is seeing a positive trend.

"But I will say that in terms of violent crime, in particular, so far the figures look pretty good," Gibbons said. "Moving in the right direction."

Gibbons attributes it to strategies like operation safe community which targets gun crime.

"City, county, state, federal all are beginning to have a positive impact on the violent crime rate in particular," said Gibbons.

As Gibbons told the crowd gathered downtown Thursday, far more work has to be done, and he believes when violent crime is reduced, the whole area will flourish.

"More and better jobs, increasing our population, increasing our tax base. I believe if we can significantly reduce violent crime it's going to make it easier to make progress in these other areas as well," said Gibbons.

We spoke with some high ranking police officials at the downtown precinct.

They told us crime has not increased downtown this year, but it hasn't really decreased either.

Car break-ins are still a huge problem.

We should have a better idea of trends when the crime commission release their quarterly report in a few weeks.

