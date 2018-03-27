0 Violent crime in Memphis driven by young offenders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Violent crime in Memphis and Shelby County is being driven by young offenders, 24 years and younger.

Those are new figures released Monday by the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission.

Frank Gotti works with young men at risk.

He said unless the city puts effort and resources in prevention, the jail cells will be filled, but the crime rate won’t go down.

“What jumps out at me is that they say all the crime has been done by young people,” said community activist Frank Gotti, giving his reaction to the most recent Memphis Shelby Crime Commission numbers.

They show more than 53-percent of violent crime in the City of Memphis and Shelby County committed by young criminals 24 years old and younger.

Trending stories:

The data comes from the TBI and reflects January and February of 2018.

“The year is not over. We got the data, so what is the solution to all of this?” Gotti told FOX13.

Gotti counsels and mentors at risk young men. The same age group helping to drive the violent crime in the city and county, the aggravated assaults, robberies, sexual assaults and murder.

“These programs that they say we got, how are they helping?” said Gotti as he flipped through the news release from crime commission. "I don’t see these programs working.”

Gotti said if the recent crime commission report ought to sound as an alarm for local leaders to invest in prevention, mentoring, counseling and job training.

They need to get started now he warns because summer is only a few months away.

FOX13 asked him if he was worried “ You can’t help but be worried because the year is not over yet,” Gotti replied.

Gotti said these crime figures are sobering because they were released just nine days from when the world will visit Memphis for the 50th anniversary of the assignation of Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.