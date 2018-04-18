0 Violent crime numbers are down across the city of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn - Violent crime is down in the bluff city. That's what the new numbers from the Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission said.

But, is is too early for the commission to claim a victory?

FOX13 took a closer look at the number that said major crime is down significantly.

We are talking 5.1 percent compared to just a year ago.

Keep in mind, the numbers are just for the first quarter of 2018, from January to March.

The hopes are that the downward trend in crime continues for the rest of the year, but the people we talked to say it's just too soon to tell.

"We are very encouraged by the first-quarter figures. Violent crime is down, domestic violence is down as well and overall crime is down", said Bill Gibbons, President, Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission.

Numbers don't lie.

The newest numbers from the Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission show a decrease in crime.

Major violent crimes down 5.1 percent. Murders down almost 38 percent.

Bill Gibbons, President of the Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission sayod it may be too soon to claim a victory.

"Well first of all I think it's too early to predict the trends. I obviously hope that it is a trend going down as everyone does. So, I don't want to go too far and saying it's because of certain factors and so on but it's really too early to tell," said Gibbons.

Gibbons believed that an increase in officers on the streets for the first time since 2011 is playing a role.

He also believed that data driven information placing officers in the right place at the right time has helped as well.

"Don't lose your head, use your head!"

Gibbons believed these commercials are making an impact too.

"It's really an effort to communicate to the street level that the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the D.A.’s office or serious about prosecuting gun crimes. Again, in hopes of changing behaviors."

Demetrius Cook of Orange Mound said he can feel a change on the streets. But as well is cautious of the numbers.

"I could say there, and I would say that. But you know the violence in the crime is going to always be high if the kids and the youngin’s coming up have nothing to do," Cook said.

"We've got all the major stakeholders behind this plan and at least they're some indication that we are beginning to see some very positive results," Gibbons added.

One of the crimes that showed an increase was car thefts, up 2.8 percent.

Gibbons said a lot of those thefts were crimes of opportunity.

People leaving keys in the car or the car running while running an errand. But all in all, Gibbons said patience is key to see how the rest of the year plays out.

