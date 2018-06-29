Violent felon escapes THP custody in Tennessee, police say

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - A prisoner escaped Tennessee Highway Patrol custody after assaulting an officer in Franklin, Tenn.
The man has been identified as Joseph Ray Perkins. He is 6'2" and weighs 175 lbs.
THP said Perkins is on foot and wearing handcuffs. He is in a white t-shirt, silver shorts, and no shoes.
Perkins is accused of assaulting a trooper. He then escaped from THP custody outside of the Williamson County jail, according to THP.
Perkins slipped his handcuffs from behind his back to the front.
Perkins assaulted our trooper and escaped from the troopers custody outside the Williamson County jail. Perkins had slipped his handcuffs from behind his back to his front. When last seen Perkins was still wearing the handcuffs. pic.twitter.com/nLw6b3WZtw— TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) June 29, 2018
Perkins has a full extradition warrant out of Tuscaloosa County, Alabama for probation violation for a burglary charge. He is currently charged with three counts of felony reckless endangerment,theft of over $10,000, and fugitive from justice.
Law enforcement described him as a violent felon with a lengthy history.
If you see Perkins, call 911.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
