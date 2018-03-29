VIOLENT MORNING: At least 4 people shot in less than 2 hours across Memphis

Memphis police were busy this morning investigating multiple shootings across the Memphis metro.
At least four people were shot in less than two hours.
The violence started around 12:35 a.m.
12:35 a.m.
The first shooting was on the 1200 block of East Shelby Drive in Whitehaven at an IHOP.
Memphis fire told FOX13 they transported one person to Regional One.
1 a.m.
Memphis police are investigating a shooting on the 800 block Nonconnah. One person was transported to Regional One, Memphis fire said.
1:45 a.m.
One person was shot on the 2300 block of Hunter Avenue. This is the Hollywood neighborhood. One person was rushed to the hospital from the scene.
2:15 a.m.
Memphis police were called to the 2100 block of Airways and Winchester
