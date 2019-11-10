0 Violent overnight across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A violent overnight in Memphis leaves one dead.

10 people were shot in four separate shootings within the city overnight, that left one dead and nine injured.

FOX13 breaks down where the shootings happened and the similarities between them.

The first shooting happened about 2 a.m. where Memphis Police were at the Statuz Lounge on American Way in Parkway Village after two people were shot.

RELATED: Fight breaks out at a club, shooting occurs, police say

Police said there was a fight inside the club, then the people involved went out to their cars to get guns and the shooting began.

The victims were taken to Regional One, where one is in critical condition and the other is in non-critical condition.

Just forty minutes later, a two-minute drive away, two other people were shot at a Parkway Village convenience store.

According to MPD, it happened at the "Z Market" on South Perkins Road.

RELATED: Two men shot in Parkway Village convenient store, police say

Someone drove the two men to Regional One, where man is in critical condition and another is in non-critical condition.

Police said they have no reason to believe the two shootings in Parkway Village are connected at this time.

The deadly shooting occurred about 3:40 a.m. Memphis Police said a woman was shot dead inside the Diamonds of Memphis strip club near the Memphis International Airport.

RELATED: One deceased after shooting in a strip club, police say

Four men were also shot inside the club. Two are listed as in critical and two are in non-critical condition.

No other information has been provided about the victims.

Police said the relationship between the shooters and victims is unknown at this time.

The last shooting Memphis Police are investigating was about 5 a.m. after a shooting downtown.

It happened at 4th St. and Beale St., the entrance to the Beale Street Historic District.

RELATED: Shooting near Beale St. after man is thrown out of a club, police say

MPD says the victim got into an argument with a man who was thrown out of a club.

That man then shot the victim and took off in a silver Chevy Cobalt.

The victim was located at Regional One.

No suspects have been charged in any of these shootings.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.