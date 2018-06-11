0 Viral video shows children traveling in pet kennels, Memphis woman arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman was arrested after a viral video shows her traveling with two children in pet kennels.

The children were spotted Saturday afternoon in the 3700 block of Elvis Presley Blvd. near Graceland.

Police said the children were traveling in the back of a Ford Explorer.

Investigators later identified the woman as Leimome Cheeks, 62.

FOX13 spoke with her neighbor, Camillia Cowan, who told us she was horrified to see the video on Facebook.

“When I saw her face on Facebook, I was like wait a minute that looks like my neighbor across the street,” she said.

Cheeks was arrested and charged with two counts of Child Endangerment. She bonded out of jail Sunday morning.

Police say the children were only 7 and 8 years old. The children also told police that it was extremely hot in the back of the truck. The temperature reached 95 degrees in Memphis Saturday.

Cowan said she heard the children were Cheeks’ grandkids. She said she doubts her neighbor knew what she was doing was wrong.

“I don’t think she knew because she loves her grandkids,” Cowan said. “They’re always outside playing with the dogs and stuff.”

Cheeks told police she traveled from Collierville to Whitehaven, then to Downtown throughout the day.

Cheeks will appear in front of a judge Monday, June 11 at 9 a.m.

