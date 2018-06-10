  • Viral video shows children traveling in pet kennels, Memphis woman behind bars

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman is behind bars after a viral video shows her traveling with two children in pet kennels.

    The children were spotted Saturday afternoon in the 3700 block of Elvis Presley Blvd. near Graceland.

    Footage shows the children stepping out of pet kennels in the trunk of the vehicle.

    Investigators later identified the woman as Leimome Cheeks, 62.

    Cheeks was arrested and charged with two counts of Child Endangerment. 

     

