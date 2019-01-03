  • Visitation held for one of four victims killed in plane crash

    By: Tony Atkins

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A visitation was held for one of the Mid-South victims killed in a plane crash just outside of Atlanta.

    John Chen was one of four people killed during that crash on Dec. 20.

    His former pastor said Chen helped take their ministry work from Memphis all the way to China. And many people had fond memories.

    “John was the most steady, understanding person you could ever meet,” said Mike McAnnally, a colleague. 

    Family and friends of Chen said their goodbyes on Wednesday. 

    Chen helped start distributor Sunshine Enterprise in 1998, in which he worked as Chief Operating Officer. 

    His former pastor, Chris Altrock, said Chen approached him about bringing the church’s ministry work from Memphis to China. 

    “He hoped this church would reach back to china where he’s from and begin to do the work we do here, back in China. So, he made that happen,” Altrock said.

    A funeral for Wei Chen, the company’s CEO, will be held this weekend.

