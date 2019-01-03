Visitation held for one of four victims killed in plane crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A visitation was held for one of the Mid-South victims killed in a plane crash just outside of Atlanta.
John Chen was one of four people killed during that crash on Dec. 20.
RELATED: Local businessman Wei Chen remembered as true Memphian after being killed in plane crash
His former pastor said Chen helped take their ministry work from Memphis all the way to China. And many people had fond memories.
“John was the most steady, understanding person you could ever meet,” said Mike McAnnally, a colleague.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 3 MPD officers relieved of duty after shooting, killing man armed with knife
- Argument over handicap spot sparks huge fight at Memphis liquor store
- Mystery of what caused booming explosion heard 10 miles away in Mid-South on NYE solved
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Family and friends of Chen said their goodbyes on Wednesday.
RELATED: Funeral services announced for Sunshine Enterprise Inc. employees following plane crash
Chen helped start distributor Sunshine Enterprise in 1998, in which he worked as Chief Operating Officer.
His former pastor, Chris Altrock, said Chen approached him about bringing the church’s ministry work from Memphis to China.
“He hoped this church would reach back to china where he’s from and begin to do the work we do here, back in China. So, he made that happen,” Altrock said.
A funeral for Wei Chen, the company’s CEO, will be held this weekend.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}