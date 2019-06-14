Visitation to resume at 201 Poplar after being suspended due to technical difficulties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County deputies have announced visitation will resume Saturday for detainees at 201 Poplar after being shutdown for a least a week due to technical difficulties.
SCSO officials said the suspension was due to “technical difficulties with the visitation system,” and it started on June 7.
What caused the technical difficulties was not made known.
According to a release, people will be able visit detainees at 201 Poplar starting at 8 a.m. on June 15.
Officials said the Jail East women’s facility and the Shelby County juvenile detention center were not affected by the difficulties.
Detainees were still able to receive phone calls during the visitation suspension, officials said.
More Update: Shelby County Government has informed the SCSO that the video visitation system has been repaired and is undergoing final testing. The Sheriff’s Office will resume its regular schedule at the Shelby County Jail beginning Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. pic.twitter.com/8GYgKKGNNT— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) June 14, 2019
SCSO released a statement on Twitter regarding the issues:
“We regret any inconveniences this may cause and thank you for your continued patience as Shelby County Government works to resolve the issue(s). Detainees are encouraged to phone loved ones during the suspension of visitation.”
Public Notice: Visitation for detainees at the Shelby County Jail (201 Poplar Avenue) has been suspended. This suspension is due to technical difficulties with the visitation system and is expected to last at least a week.— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) June 7, 2019
