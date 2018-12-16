0 Volunteers feed 6,000 families in City of Memphis

Thousands of families’ day was made a little more merry and bright Saturday.

It was all thanks to dozens of volunteers set on making their Christmas special.

Volunteers arrived at the Convention Center at 4 a.m. on Saturday as they packed Christmas dinner baskets for the less fortunate.

“Stuffing the boxes with corn and drinks. We had drinks earlier. Going down with the boxes, just stuffing boxes with the goodies. And we’ve got the pasta now,” said Janice Arnold.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

It is her second year volunteering for Soulful Memphis’ Operation Christmas Basket. She tells me she had no idea the need is so great. “Just to see how people were grateful and enthusiastic about coming out and getting the help that they needed.”

6,000 families got baskets filled with everything you’d need for a delicious Christmas dinner.. and then some.

“This is just a time when I think the hearts of many that are blessed, like most of the volunteers, want to give. They have the spirit of giving. There’s plenty of need in our community, so it’s just the perfect time,” explained Gayle Rose. She is co-chair, alongside Mayors Strickland and Harris.

It’s the 10th anniversary of the event – put on by Team Max – honoring the life of Rose’s son, Max, who died in a car crash.

“There’s the monetary value of these baskets, which would probably exceed $100-150, but there’s also something about being able to provide for your family with a meal and having a happy memory like everyone else,” Rose said of the motivation behind the event.

For the folks we spoke to Saturday, the baskets offer a different gift; peace of mind this holiday.

“It means a great deal because it will make it possible for me to not only feed my family but other people that are going to come by for Christmas,” recipient Stanley Dye told us.

At 11 o’clock, the event is officially over, but volunteers tell us the line is still at-least a mile long.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.