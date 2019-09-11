Volunteers Honor Mid-South First Responders with meal stops across the city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Volunteer Memphis, Leadership Memphis, Indian Community For Greater Memphis, Memphis City Council, Shelby County Commission, and others are inviting the public to support Memphis Police Officers, Memphis Firefighters, Emergency Medical Teams and Military on Wednesday, September 11 with large scale service projects including meal stops, Military park clean-ups, and a recognition event for the entire city of Memphis.
Here is a list of meal stops across the City of Memphis from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Crump Station 949 E. H. Crump
- Old Allen Station 3633 New Allen Road
- North Main Station 444 N. Main Street
- Tillman Station 340 Tillman
- Airways Station 2234 Truitt St
- Mt. Moriah Station 2602 Mt. Moriah
- Raines Station 791 E. Raines Road
- Ridgeway Station 3840 Ridgeway Road
- Traffic Office 1925 Union Avenue
- MPD Emergency Communication Bureau 79 S. Flicker
- MPD Training Academy 4371 O.K. Robertson Road /Academy Rd
- Firearms Training Unit 4399 O.K. Robertson Road / Academy Rd
- MPD Headquarters 170 North Main Street
- City of Memphis Fire - Cluster Stations:
- Battalion 1 (Station 1) 211 Jackson Ave
- Battalion 2 (Station 4) 1460 N. Second StBattalion 3 (Station 20) 2034 S. Lauderdale
- Battalion 4 (Station 58) 8395 Dexter
- Battalion 5 (Station 17) 611 National
- Battalion 6 (Station 22) 2960 Lamar
- Battalion 7 (Station 21) 550 S. Mendenhall
- Battalion 8 (Station 34) 3909 Knight Arnold
- Battalion 9 (Station 38) 4715 S. Horn Lake
- Battalion 10 (Station 53) 5881 E. Raines
- Battalion 11 (Station 47) 3510 Coleman
- Fire Training Academy 4340 Academy Dr
- Fire Admin/ HQ 65 S. Front St.
- Shelby County Sheriff Offices 11670 Memphis Arlington Road (Sub-Station)
- Sheriff’s Training Academy 993 Dovecrest Road
