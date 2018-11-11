0 Volunteers spend cold Saturday prepping neighborhood for big changes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An old neighborhood recently plagued by violence; Castalia Heights has seen its share of ups and downs.

Habitat for Humanity is hoping to turn that around, by investing in the neighborhood.

Their hope - residents will do the same.

Dozens of Habitat for Humanity volunteers spent a chilly Saturday morning cleaning up the Castalia Heights neighborhood of South Memphis.

“It’s going to help build hope that this community can do better. Frankly, that’s what I’m looking forward to,” said a woman who asked us to call her ‘Miss Eleanor.’

We spoke to her as several volunteers in their twenties worked in her yard, clearing out weeds and raking leaves.

“I have a problem with my knees, so it’s hard to bend, so this is really helping.”

While seeing Habitat volunteers hard at work is nothing new for most Memphians, this project has long-term implications.

“We will be developing the land in order to build homes for 32 families,” explained Habitat for Humanity of Memphis President, Dwayne Spencer.

He said Habitat was given the land nearly 15 years ago and has been in search of the perfect project to put in its place.

“It’s for low wage working families who without our help, without our 0-interest mortgage would not have the opportunity to buy a home.”

Saturday’s event, an inspiration point Spencer told us, “When you beautify a community, you instill confidence in the residents. They have more pride in their community,” he said, adding ‘we might be working on this street and several other streets today, but once we come and beautify and revitalize, individuals in the community come out and work on their own.”

It’s that sort of hope that inspired volunteers.

Greg Herring, with Memphis Express, was there Saturday with several other staff members and even players.

“In my short time here in Memphis, all I’ve seen is people giving back, and wanting to be a part of a sense of community. So I’m not surprised to see the number of volunteers here today. But I’m really thankful they’re doing it,” Herring said.

“This is going to be an amazing opportunity to revitalize this neighborhood. 32 houses are amazing,” echoed Shelby County Department of Housing volunteer, Sharon Hyde.

Habitat for Humanity hopes to break ground on 32 homes on a lot in South Memphis by Fall of 2019.

Some of Habitat for Humanity homes are still available for deserving families.

If you’re interested in applying, visit https://www.memphishabitat.com/ or call 901-761-4771.



