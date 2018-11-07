Vote to legalize casinos in several Arkansas counties passes

A West Memphis Casino is getting a makeover.
Arkansans voted Tuesday to legalize casinos in four counties including Crittenden County.
This means Southland Gaming and Racing could become a full-fledged casino, instead of electronic and racetrack gambling only.
Lance Hardy has lived in West Memphis for 15 years and said he’s excited about the change.
“I think it’s a great idea,” he said. “It does nothing but bring revenue to our town.”
Southland Gaming and Racing announced a $200 million upgrade now that the vote has passed.
Driving Arkansas Forward’s Nate Steel told FOX13 they expect $10-15 million of tax revenue per year to go into the county and city.
Hardy also said it will bring more people into town.
“We’ve had a boom in hotels and it’s because people keep coming here for our casino,” he said.
Steel also said no other casinos will be able to build in town. The measure only goes to preexisting casinos in the state.
