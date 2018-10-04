0 Voter registration at an all-time high in Shelby County, officials say

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The administrator of elections for Shelby County, Linda Philips, said voter registration is at an all-time high.

“This is way, way ahead of a normal election cycle,” Phillips said.

She told FOX13 her office typically receives 8,000 forms during an election year. So, when more and more forms kept coming in, she was floored.

How the significant increase in voter registrations is causing major issues -- on FOX13 News at 6.

“There’s a lot of groups out there registering voters and we’re happy about that,” Philips said. “We did not perhaps anticipate the numbers are going to see.”

The Shelby County Election Commission has received 30,000 registration forms. Philips said younger people are making an impact.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“A lot of young people are trying to vote so they can try and make a change,” University of Memphis student Jonathon Villa said.

Although the voter registration numbers are impressive, Philips said people still need to make it out on election day.

“Tennessee is dead last in percentage of our citizens that turn out to vote,” Phillips said. “I hope we can change that.”

People said they will.

“Your voice does matter,” voter Kiambra Malone said. “This is your community. This is your state, so there’s an opportunity for you in any place to express your voice.”

Philips expects more than 5,000 more forms before the registration deadline on Oct. 9.

“Typically, you get a flood of that on the last day of the deadline,” Philips said. “We will see what we have when we get it.”

The Shelby County Election Commission is implementing a new system next week that will help them process voter registration forms. They will have all the forms processed before the start of early voting.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.