0 Voters conflicted in heated U.S. senate race between Bredesen and Blackburn

One of the most talked about races during this election season is the U.S. Senate race in Tennessee.

You’ve seen the campaign commercials with Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen and Republican candidate Marsha Blackburn.

Voters said they’re ready for the election to be over.

FOX13 spoke with early voters at the precinct in East Memphis at the corner of Poplar and East Parkway. They said the campaign ads are hateful and misleading.

The Tennessee Senate Race is heated.

Bredesen and Blackburn aren’t biting their tongues in their campaign ads. In one ad, Bredesen is accused of raising taxes when he was mayor and governor.

The ad says, “Now Bredesen opposes the Trump tax cuts for America. Phil Bredesen, just wrong on taxes.”

In another ad, Bredesen supporters said Blackburn’s attack ad isn’t true. Bredesen is accused of covering up sexual harassment investigations when he was governor.

The ad says, “The only shredding was to protect the privacy of the victims of sexual harassment so that victims could talk freely. Marsha Blackburn is a liar.”

Early voters in East Memphis said the campaign ads are cruel. David Dorsett said it makes him lose respect for the candidates.

“They’re so annoying, they’re just like, they’re pulling each other’s hair back and forth,” he said.

Some voters said the bickering back and forth swayed their vote during early elections Friday.

“I feel they’re very defaming and I feel that they’re not accurate betrayals of what the candidates really represent, specifically one in my opinion.”

The Shelby County Election Commission said so far, the turnout has been high for early voting.

