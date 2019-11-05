Voters in Mississippi to elect a new Governor

JACKSON, Miss - Voters in Mississippi hit the polls Tuesday morning to cast their ballots or several positions. The Governor's race dominating the minds of many voters. Sherri Mitchell told FOX13 there are several issues she wants the next governor to fix.
"I think we need to something about jobs. I think we need to do something about the welfare system. I think it's very corrupt and should have something done about it. I think everyone should work for a living," said Mitchell.
Other voters turned their attention to education, saying they want teachers to be paid more in order to retain quality teachers. Some voters also want to see classroom sizes reduced. A few hours into voting, some voters told FOX13 one of the ballot machines at DeSoto Central High School went down.
Voters had to put their ballots in a reserved folder, leaving poll workers to feed the ballots in once the machines were up and running. The issue didn't last long, and the voting process continued smoothly.
The Secretary of State's office tells FOX13 they have not received any other reports of voting issues across the state. They also say voter turnout looks good and steady.
