Voters say they experienced problems on Election Day in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI - Voters in Mississippi are headed to the polls for Election Day in the Mid-South.
People in Mississippi have been lining up at the polls all morning.
We know this is a big state election since several big names have visited the state to endorse some of the candidates.
Tuesday morning, some voters said they were having issues submitting their ballots. Voters had to put their ballots in a reserved slot so they would be counted later that day.
Now, voters told FOX13 the machines are back up and running.
