WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - In just a few months, voters will decide whether to approve a nearly $11 million plan to renovate city parks.

The Mayor of West Memphis said it won’t cost taxpayers a dime. He said they will use tax dollars from Southland Casino.

City leaders hope Tilden Rogers Park will be a moneymaker. They want to place a sports complex there.

Overgrown grass on tennis courts, a torn-up volleyball net and rusty poles are just a few problems at West Memphis city parks.

Sherman Jones who moved to West Memphis more than 30 years ago says outdated parks are not giving children in his neighborhood many options.

“With the parks not having nets and everything, a lot of kids just get their own goals and just have them in the street and really that’s dangerous,” said Sherman Jones.

Before improvements can happen, voters are asked to say yes to a nearly $11 million plan to renovate city parks. Some people said the price tag is too expensive.

“I would say for some of the other things that needs to be done in West Memphis that would be quite a considerable amount of money to put into the parks when,” said Jones. “We have sidewalks and stuff that’s got a lot of damage to them that’s unleveled, uneven.”

Mayor Marco McClendon said Hightower Park would get a new amphitheater, basketball court, and playground.

The current playground is outdated. Right now the swings are rusty. Tilden Rogers Park would also be a big game-changer for the city.

“It would bring in the tourism dollars when our major tournaments that will come here people will come here and stay overnight, they will eat here, they will also shop here,” Mayor McClendon.

Other parks could get baseball fields, tennis courts, a boxing program, and a community pool. The city hasn’t had a new pool in 30 years.

McClendon said the tax revenue coming from Southland Casino doubled.

“Since it has become a full casino, and we just using the money to pay this bond back from those additional funds that we’re getting in from Southland.”

People in West Memphis will vote on this issue December 10. The mayor said they went from bringing $280,000 a month to nearly $560,000 a month from Southland when it became a full casino.

