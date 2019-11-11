Voting locations announced for city council run-off elections

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Polling locations have been announced for the run-off election. The Thursday run-offs are for districts one and seven in Memphis.
The last day for early voting was Saturday.
According to the Shelby County Election Commission, slighting less than 2,200 people voted in the early voting window.
Here's a complete list of voting locations across the city:
