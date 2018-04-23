0 Waffle House murder suspect Travis Reinking in custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Travis Reinking, the man suspected of killing four people during a shooting at a Waffle House outside of Nashville is in police custody.

BREAKING: Murder suspect Travis Reinking is in custody. Arrested moments ago. pic.twitter.com/WwuDCXDCGQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2018

Nashville police confirmed the 29-year-old was taken into custody early Monday afternoon. They tweeted these photos of him in the back of a cop car.

BREAKING: Travis Reinking apprehended moments ago in a wooded area near Old Hickory Blvd & Hobson Pk. pic.twitter.com/00ukga37s6 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2018

Greg spoke to a neighbor of Reinking, who described him as a weird man.

“Somebody in this building and we are looking and they are armed and dangerous. We just hurried up and got out the house,” said Johnny Green.

Police said Reinking returned to his apartment, put on some pants and then ran into the woods. Green said his neighbor noticed him and called police.

"My mom saw him," Green said. Greg Coy asked, "What did she say about him?" "He just seemed weird," Green replied.



