  • Waffle House murder suspect Travis Reinking in custody

    By: Greg Coy

    Updated:

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Travis Reinking, the man suspected of killing four people during a shooting at a Waffle House outside of Nashville is in police custody.

    RELATED: Waffle House shooting victims identified

    Nashville police confirmed the 29-year-old was taken into custody early Monday afternoon. They tweeted these photos of him in the back of a cop car.

    FOX13's Greg Coy is the only Memphis reporter in Nashville. He is working to learn how police captured Reinking. He will have a live report on FOX13 News at 5.

    Police are holding a news conference at 2 p.m. We will stream is live on our Facebook page.

    Greg spoke to a neighbor of Reinking, who described him as a weird man. 

    “Somebody in this building and we are looking and they are armed and dangerous. We just hurried up and got out the house,” said Johnny Green.

    RELATED: Waffle House hero disarmed shooter, tossed rifle over counter

    Police said Reinking returned to his apartment, put on some pants and then ran into the woods. Green said his neighbor noticed him and called police. 

    "My mom saw him," Green said. Greg Coy asked, "What did she say about him?" "He just seemed weird," Green replied.  
     

    FOX13's Greg Coy is in Nashville working to learn about a motive. Watch FOX13 news at 5 for the latest on this developing investigation.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Waffle House murder suspect Travis Reinking in custody

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: Police: Waffle House suspect arrested

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Waffle House suspect arrested

  • Headline Goes Here

    Victims identified in deadly Waffle House shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    'It was life or death,' says man who snatched gunman's AR-15