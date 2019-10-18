Waffle House reportedly looking into property in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. - Oxford residents wanted a Waffle House so bad that earlier this year a social media petition was started with the hashtag ‘Bring Waffle House to Oxford.'
Now it looks like that petition could turn out to be a success with Waffle House reportedly eyeing property in the area.
Waffle House's plans in Oxford are unconfirmed as of right now because anyone who knows anything about those plans has signed a non-disclosure agreement.
Anslee Wilson of Oxford is totally on board with the franchise setting up shop. She told FOX13, "I usually get the chocolate chip waffles, so I will get that with a side of hash browns and cheese on top and I think it is such a good restaurant."
The closest Waffle House is a fair drive away.
"I guess just with the closest Waffle House being in Batesville it's like I don't know... I think it attracts so many people, I really do, " said Wilson.
The Mayor of Oxford told FOX13 that at this point there has been no official announcement by Waffle House in Oxford.
