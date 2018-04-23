0 Waffle House shooting suspect arraigned on charges for quadruple murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The man accused of killing four people in a shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee, was arraigned on murder charges Monday.

Metro Nashville Police said Travis Reinking was arrested about 1 p.m. Monday after a citizen spotted him in the woods behind an apartment complex near the 5000 block of Mountain Springs Drive.

Reinking is accused of killing four people and injuring several others at the Waffle House restaurant along Murfreesboro Pike on Sunday. A massive manhunt had been underway ever since, prompting lockouts and shelters at schools.

He was charged with four counts of murder with a $2 million bond. He is set to appear in court on Wednesday morning.

Police said Reinking was taken into custody within 10 minutes of the citizen's tip and he refused to give any comment while being booked. When found, Reinking was wearing a maroon shirt, dark jeans and had a backpack. Police said they also found a .45 caliber semi-automatic weapon and a Colorado ID in his backpack when he was arrested.

He was checked out at a local hospital before he was transported to the Davidson County Jail on Monday night.

Metro Police say suspected Reinking arrived at the Waffle House in a pickup truck at about 3:19 a.m. He sat inside the truck for a few minutes before exiting the vehicle with an AR-15 rifle and immediately shot Taurean C. Sanderlin, 29, of Goodlettsville, and Joe R. Perez, 20, outside the restaurant. Both Sanderlin and Perez died from the shooting.

Reinking continued inside, where Metro Police say he continued shooting, fatally wounding De'Ebony Groves, 21, of Gallatin, and Akilah Dasilva, 23, of Antioch, who later died at the hospital.

Police say hero James Shaw Jr. then saw an opportunity to take down Reinking and was able to wrestle the AR-15 from him, saving many lives. Reinking, who was nude aside from a jacket, fled the Waffle House and shed the jacket nearby.

Reinking is also accused of shooting and injuring three others, two of whom are still at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in stable condition.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said Reinking was transferred to the maximum complex. The DCSO plans to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

