Wages for temporary, part-time workers in Shelby County increasing to $15 per hour

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Starting in just a few weeks, all part-time and temporary Shelby County employees will earn $15 an hour.
Mayor Lee Harris announced the raise Monday morning.
The increase will impact nearly 400 employees who work for the county and possibly provide relief for the area’s poverty problem.
“The right thing to do is to make sure that everyone who is a county employee are making $15 an hour,” Harris said. “If you work every day you should be able to earn a living.”
Starting on Jan. 1, 2019, to match full-time workers with the county, they will make that figure to equal a “living wage.”
Harris said it will mostly include those who perform custodial work, secretarial staff and law clerks.
He added that this pay increase utilizes money already in the current budget.
The bottom line, Harris said, is that this is a strong commitment to the county workers who have always deserved better. He hopes others across the state will follow suit.
“This is good for the taxpayers, this is good for the community where we have thousands and thousands of people living in poverty, and hopefully it’s a sign of the times,” Harris said.
