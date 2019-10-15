MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police seek the public's help to locate these individuals who allegedly stole a red 2003 Dodge Caliber from a waitress.
The incident occurred on Oct. 12 when the suspects came into a business at 153 South Germantown Rd.
The suspects entered the business but did not buy anything and were asked to leave the business. It was almost closing time.
One suspect went behind an employee area, stole a set of keys and fled the scene with three other suspects.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or submit a tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org. You can remain anonymous.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 3 assisted living employees arrested for setting up alleged 'fight club' among residents
- DMX cancels show at Landers Center, checks himself into rehab
- Tennessee man drowns at Florida beach, officials say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}