  • Waking up to sunny skies and cool temperatures on this Easter Sunday

    Updated:
    • Waking up to sunny skies and cool temperatures on this Easter Sunday
    •  Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s for the next few days
    • Sunshine expected through Tuesday with showers arriving Wednesday
    • Storms are possible Thursday with scattered showers & cooler highs
    • Rain moves out early Friday and next week looks mostly dry
    • Watch the video above for your Easter Sunday forecast!
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories