- Waking up to sunny skies and cool temperatures on this Easter Sunday
- Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s for the next few days
- Sunshine expected through Tuesday with showers arriving Wednesday
- Storms are possible Thursday with scattered showers & cooler highs
- Rain moves out early Friday and next week looks mostly dry
- Watch the video above for your Easter Sunday forecast!
