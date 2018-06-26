  • Walgreens providing free HIV testing across Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Several Walgreens locations are conducting free HIV testing across the city of Memphis. 

    Four Walgreens stores will be providing the tests Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    The locations that are participating are as follows: 

    • 1359 Poplar Avenue
    • 4154 Elvis Presley Boulevard
    • 1863 Union Avenue
    • 1130 South Bellevue Boulevard

    For a complete list of testing sites, visit Walgreens’ website

