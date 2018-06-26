Walgreens providing free HIV testing across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Several Walgreens locations are conducting free HIV testing across the city of Memphis.
Four Walgreens stores will be providing the tests Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The locations that are participating are as follows:
- 1359 Poplar Avenue
- 4154 Elvis Presley Boulevard
- 1863 Union Avenue
- 1130 South Bellevue Boulevard
For a complete list of testing sites, visit Walgreens’ website.
