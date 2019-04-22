Walmart and Sam's Club's "Fight Hunger. Spark Change." aims to fight hunger

Your next purchase at Walmart or Sam’s club will help feed Americans who are hungry.
From now until May 20, every time a participating product is bought at those two stores, 10 cents will be donated to the non-profit Feeding America.
It only takes 10 cents for one meal.
The goal over the next month is for Walmart to secure one billion meals for those who need it.
Click here to see what products qualify for this program.
