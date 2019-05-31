0 Walmart cashier accused of stealing more than $14K from Memphis store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman is accused of stealing more than $14,000 from her employer and using the money to buy a car, pay bills, and buy items for her children.

Cassandra Carter, 23, is charged with Theft of Property between $10,000 and $60,000, according to Shelby County jail records. She was booked on May 29 and was released a day later.

Police documents state Carter worked at a Walmart store in Memphis. A loss prevention officer allegedly became suspicious because the cash register where she worked kept “showing a red line” – meaning there were insufficient funds for the amount of transactions being done – on the days she worked.

The loss prevention officer looked at video and documented Carter taking money in a variety of different ways. He claimed she would take cash from the register and put it in a Walmart bag, pretend she was putting something in the trash and stash money, or ball up the money and stick it in her pocket, according to an arrest affidavit.

Memphis police went to the store and Carter was taken into custody.

The loss prevention officer met with investigators and presented documents and a copy of video that showed the suspect took $14,243.90, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police said the last date she allegedly took money was May 26, and the amount missing was nearly $1,500.

Cassandra Carter gave a statement to police in which she admitted to taking the money, according to the arrest affidavit. She told police she used the money to buy a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta, get her lights turned on, and make purchases for her children.

The alleged thefts were captured on closed caption television.

