0 Walmart employee injured while helping dozens escape deadly shooting in Southaven, mother says

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - A mother is taking care of her daughter after she was injured helping people get out of the Southaven Walmart Tuesday morning.

Police said Martez Abram shot and killed two employees and injured a police officer at the Walmart.

When gunshots rang out, everyone inside the store ran away toward the outdoor living section. One woman told her mother she had to bust out the door of the garden section because those doors are locked until 8 a.m.

“She said they were crying, and they didn’t know what to do. She said for them just to follow her,” said Sherriea Gill.

Gill’s daughter is a hero to several shoppers who were inside the Walmart around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. They needed to find a way out when police said Abram started shooting.

Gill told FOX13 her daughter took a fire extinguisher and busted the door open to allow employees and customers to escape.

Moments later, Gill said her daughter felt every ounce of pain.

With bruised ribs and a swollen knee, she was placed on a stretcher and taken to Baptist DeSoto. She is expected to be okay.

Gill said she was replaying everything she had just witnessed over and over again – like the shooter running through the store.

“She says he had a rifle and a pistol, and a backpack,” Gill said.

According to Gill, her daughter is a department manager and worked with the two men – Anthony Brown and Brandon Gales – who were killed in the incident.

Gill said her daughter was in the parking lot speaking with Brown minutes before he was shot to death.

“I met both of them. They were great people to work with and they always had their employees’ back,” she said.

Gill told FOX13 her daughter also worked with Abram, who is being charged with two counts of murder.

Officials said Abram is still in “serious condition” at Regional One.

