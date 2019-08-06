Walmart employees stand together after 2 killed in Southaven shooting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Walmart employees from across the state are coming together to help cleanup in Southaven. This comes one week after a shooting killed Anthony Brown and Brandon Gales.
Both victims worked at the store.
The suspect, Martez Abram, is in the hospital recovering.
A spokesperson told FOX13 there will be a small opening or event later this week, but there isn't an official date at this time.
Many workers from different locations across the Mid-South are cleaning the store. They explained to FOX13 that they are helping their Walmart family.
"I've been here 20 years, so we're like family," said Sally Thompson. She traveled from Nashville to help her Walmart family.
"It's a family thing. If it happened anywhere else, I would be there too."
As workers pick up the pieces, the suspect Martez Abram is recovering in the hospital. He was shot by an officer after he fired his gun at Abram, Gales, and a police officer.
FOX13 found out he was suspended from Walmart after his coworker accused him of bringing a knife to work.
Abram is set to appear in court on Friday. The funeral for Gales will be at West Oak Grove Church of Christ on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.
