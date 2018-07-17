0 Walmart in Mid-South shuts down after raccoon spotted inside

COVINGTON, Tenn. - The Walmart in Covington was forced to shut its doors this morning after they found a raccoon in the store.

Shoppers at the Walmart Supercenter in Covington stopped in their tracks when they learned a raccoon was inside the store.

“How in the world dis a raccoon get in?” Carol Stimpson said.

It’s a question everyone is asking and trying to get answers to. Another shopper, Prudence Jackett, told

FOX13 she thinks the raccoon got in through an open door.

“It was crazy, but the garden center is open,” Jackett said. “So, they’re going to find their way in.”

Other shoppers weren’t too shocked to learn about the raccoon.

“I guess cuz we’re out here in the country,” Eben Campbell said.

The mayor of Covington, Justin Hanson, told FOX13 the store closed its doors early this morning to keep shoppers safe.

“Anything can cause a shopping nightmare, and it’s just a very unusual circumstance this morning,” Hanson said.

Most people said they found out about the unexpected shopper on social media.

“It’s kind of fun to see it posted on Facebook and you’re like huh. Interesting,” a shopper said.

The wild animal was removed by a private contractor.

FOX13’s Alexa Lorenzo spoke with a store spokesperson, who said the store had to be closed from about 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

They’re not sure how the raccoon got inside.

“They took care of it before he made a mess,” Jackett said.

The mayor told FOX 13 this incident is one for the books.

“You can’t make this stuff up. That was my first reaction. I mean you can’t,” Hanson said.

People said they were happy no one was hurt and nothing too serious took place.

“I mean it’s funny,” a shopper said. “You’re just like ok alright everyone wants to go to Walmart I guess.”

