SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - A Walmart employee said she will miss the leadership of her two managers killed at the Southaven store Tuesday.
Bobbie Wright Oliver, who has worked at that Walmart for 16 years, said she was on her way to work when she got the news that two managers she looked up to were shot to death.
“When they told me Anthony was dead and BG had gotten shot, it just wrecked my nerves,” said Oliver.
Brandon Gales, known as BG, and Anthony Brown were both fathers. Police said one of them was shot inside the store, and other was shot outside. However, both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Flowers were placed on the grass 24 hours after the deadly shooting.
“It’s going to be lonely in that store without the store manager,” said Oliver.
But Oliver said she wasn’t sure what could have motivated the shooter to do this.
Martez Abram, 39, is facing charges in the deadly shooting. He was an employee at that Walmart, and police said he had gotten suspended for an incident days before involving showing a knife in his waistband.
Investigators said several weapons were recovered at the scene.
Oliver told FOX13 managers instructed employees not to talk about the details about what happened inside the store during the shooting.
