Want to be in a movie? Open casting call being held in Memphis

    Dream of being in a movie? This might just be your big break.

    The feature-length film "Uncorked" which will begin filming in Memphis and Shelby County on November 10th, 2018 will be holding a casting call today. 

    Memphis location casting director, Christopher Gray will hold an open casting call from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. at Hattiloo Theatre, 37 South Cooper Street, in Overton Square in midtown Memphis.

    Doors will close at 8 pm.

    Lured by Tennessee state production incentives and Memphis and Shelby County filming locations, the producers worked with both the Memphis & Shelby County Film Commission and the TN Entertainment Commission to bring “Uncorked” to the Mid-South.

    Memphis location manager and scout Nicki Newburger coordinated with Memphis & Shelby County Film Commission’s Linn Sitler and Sharon Fox O'Guin to enhance Memphis’ attractiveness to filmmakers, seeking authentic locations for the barbecue-themed film. 

    Actors who can portray African-American characters desired, along with other looks. All ages.

    Talent resumes and headshots appreciated but not required. Email to uncorkedcastingmemphis@gmail.com

