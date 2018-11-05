Want to be in a movie? Open casting call being held in Memphis

Dream of being in a movie? This might just be your big break.
The feature-length film "Uncorked" which will begin filming in Memphis and Shelby County on November 10th, 2018 will be holding a casting call today.
Memphis location casting director, Christopher Gray will hold an open casting call from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. at Hattiloo Theatre, 37 South Cooper Street, in Overton Square in midtown Memphis.
Doors will close at 8 pm.
Lured by Tennessee state production incentives and Memphis and Shelby County filming locations, the producers worked with both the Memphis & Shelby County Film Commission and the TN Entertainment Commission to bring “Uncorked” to the Mid-South.
Memphis location manager and scout Nicki Newburger coordinated with Memphis & Shelby County Film Commission’s Linn Sitler and Sharon Fox O'Guin to enhance Memphis’ attractiveness to filmmakers, seeking authentic locations for the barbecue-themed film.
Actors who can portray African-American characters desired, along with other looks. All ages.
Talent resumes and headshots appreciated but not required. Email to uncorkedcastingmemphis@gmail.com
