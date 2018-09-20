Wanted man evades Mississippi police twice; manhunt ongoing

HERNANDO, Miss. - A Mississippi man is being hunted by police after he avoided capture two times.
DeSoto County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for the man near Hernando after he evaded officers on foot Wednesday.
Justin Allen Jones has active warrants issued in Fayette County, Tenn. for aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and violation of probation.
Police said he was first seen in Hernando but avoided capture.
Hours later, authorities spotted Jones at the northbound rest area just south of Hernando on Interstate 55.
Hernando officers initiated a traffic stop, according to police. Jones then escaped and ran from officers and fled into a wooded area on Love Road.
That’s where police are searching for the man.
If you see Jones, you are asked to call police.
