WANTED: Tennessee inmates assault officer, escape jail with handmade weapon

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) - Police are searching for two inmates who assaulted a detention center officer and escaped from jail early Wednesday morning, according to WZTV.
Dewayne Lee Halfacre, 43, of Lynchburg and Jonathan Cody Baxter, 28, of Murfreesboro escaped from Rutherford County Adult Detention Center around 12:40 a.m.
RSCO says the inmates may be armed with a handmade weapon.
Halfacre and Baxter assaulted the officer, climbed over the razor wire fence and escaped, the Rutherford County Sheriff said. Murfreesboro Police and Sheriff's deputies are searching the area with K-9 and a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter.
Baxter is being held for failing to appear in court on a theft charge and Halfacre is charged with aggravated assault. Both escapees were last seen wearing white T-shirts and orange pants.
If you have see the escapees, do not approach them. Call 911 immediately and give details about where they are located. If you have information about their location, call Rutherford County Sheriff's Office at 615-898-7770.
