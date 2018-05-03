WANTED: Tennessee man broke into home, tied woman to bed, robbed her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Clarksville Police said a man is wanted after breaking into a woman's home, tying her up and robbing her, according to WZTV.
It happened about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Clarksville.
Kirby Wallace is accused of breaking into the home and tying the woman to her bed with ropes, cords and duct tape. Wallace threatened to come back and kill the victim if she gave him the wrong credit card/debit card information.
The woman was eventually able to cut free and call 911. Wallace fled with some of her belongings, including three TVs. Police say the victim has known the suspect for a while and was able to identify him.
Police say Wallace is believed to be homeless and could be living out of a white Chevy Astro van with Tennessee tag Y0311J.
