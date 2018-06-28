Warm and muggy temperatures for the Mid-South

- HEAT ADVISORY TODAY AND TOMORROW FOR MID SOUTH
- It’s a warm and muggy start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will be HOT in the mid 90s.
- Feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits—hydrate and LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK
- Afternoon rain chance: 10%--mainly near the TN River
- Watch the video above for your steamy and partly cloudy Thursday
