- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Another beautiful and mild August evening across the region
- Overnight lows will drop to near 67°
- Sunny and cool Friday morning
- Warm and dry Friday – Sunny and a high near 92°
- A slight heat index climbs from Saturday into Labor Day
- Mostly sunny for the Labor Day weekend with heat index readings in the upper 90’s
- Tracking Hurricane Dorian: Expected to reach the Florida coast on Labor Day as a potential Category 4 Hurricane
