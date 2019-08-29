  • Warm, dry weather expected for Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Another beautiful and mild August evening across the region
    • Overnight lows will drop to near 67°
    • Sunny and cool Friday morning
    • Warm and dry Friday Sunny and a high near 92°
    • A slight heat index climbs from Saturday into Labor Day
    • Mostly sunny for the Labor Day weekend with heat index readings in the upper 90’s
    • Tracking Hurricane Dorian:  Expected to reach the Florida coast on Labor Day as a potential Category 4 Hurricane
    • Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast
       

