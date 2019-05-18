- It’s going to be a warm Saturday with highs in the upper 80s
- Mostly sunny skies will give way to showers & storms arriving after 8 PM
- Some storms could pack a punch with gusty winds, hail and an isolated tornado
- The severe weather risk is lower east of the Mississippi River
- Scattered showers and storms stick around through the day on Sunday
- Highs stay in the 80s, approaching the 90s by Thursday of next week
- Watch the video above for the latest on tonight’s storm risk.
