  • Warm Saturday ahead, possible showers and storms after 8PM

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • It’s going to be a warm Saturday with highs in the upper 80s
    • Mostly sunny skies will give way to showers & storms arriving after 8 PM
    • Some storms could pack a punch with gusty winds, hail and an isolated tornado
    • The severe weather risk is lower east of the Mississippi River
    • Scattered showers and storms stick around through the day on Sunday
    • Highs stay in the 80s, approaching the 90s by Thursday of next week
    • Watch the video above for the latest on tonight’s storm risk.
       

