Warm start for Wednesday

- HYDRATE AND LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK
- It’s a warm start to the day with rain/storms on the radar in north MS.
- This afternoon we will heat up near 90 with mostly cloudy skies.
- Afternoon rain chance: 40%--mainly south of I-40.
- Watch the video above for your humid and mostly cloudy Wednesday
Trending stories:
- Video shows children being let out of pet kennels in SUV, woman arrested
- Man tried to sell stolen $100K BMW i8 on Craigslist, police say
- Young girl killed in Frayser accidental shooting
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}