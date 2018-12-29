  • Warm up to the low/mid-40s this afternoon

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck , Elisabeth D'Amore

    • Grab the heavy coat.
    • Temperatures are frigid this morning, and will only warm up to the low/mid-40s this afternoon.
    • Rain chance: <10%.
    • Winds: 10 mph.
    • Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and chilly Saturday.
       

