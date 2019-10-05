Warm weekend forecasted for Mid-South with rain possible

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
Today will be warm and sunny with highs near 90
Showers arrive late Sunday with highs tomorrow in the 80s
Showers and storm move through Sunday night into Monday morning
Temps drop behind the rain with highs on Monday in the 70s
Morning lows will be in the 50s and 60s all week
Highs will top out in the 70s and low 80s through Friday
Next rain chance arrives Thursday into Friday
