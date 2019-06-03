  • Warmer temperatures expected for Monday

    Updated:

    •    Today will be a warm one with highs in the upper 80s
    •    Lower humidity will keep the heat tolerable today
    •    A low rain chance is in the forecast for today, Tue & Wed
    •    Scattered showers & storms are possible Thu, Fri & Sat
    •    Because of the rain highs at the end of the week will be near 80
    •    Watch the video above for the latest on your work week forecast!
     

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories