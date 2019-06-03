Warmer temperatures expected for Monday

• Today will be a warm one with highs in the upper 80s
• Lower humidity will keep the heat tolerable today
• A low rain chance is in the forecast for today, Tue & Wed
• Scattered showers & storms are possible Thu, Fri & Sat
• Because of the rain highs at the end of the week will be near 80
• Watch the video above for the latest on your work week forecast!
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}