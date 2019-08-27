Warmer weather expected for this afternoon

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Rain and thunderstorms are on radar.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the upper 80s.
- Feels like temps in the mid/upper 90s.
- Morning rain chance: 50%--gusty winds and heavy rain the primary threats.
- Rain chance will decrease by mid-morning.
- Winds: 10 mph.
