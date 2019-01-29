Warming centers open as temperatures drop dangerously low in the Mid-South

There are people in the Mid-South who won’t have a place to keep warm tonight.
One homeless man told FOX13 he spends cold nights inside an abandoned building. He didn’t want to share his name or show his face, but he talked with me about what it’s like braving the cold streets.
Homeless shelters like the Memphis Union Mission are open 24 -7 and they’re expecting hundreds of people to use their facility.
People who aren’t in the mission’s recovery program will get free four nights a month to stay in the shelter overnight, which includes breakfast and dinner.
But those days add up, it costs $6 a night.
For more information on warming centers in the Mid-South, click here.
