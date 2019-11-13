WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Surveillance video released of deadly shooting over alleged stolen chainsaw

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The family of a man shot in the back while allegedly stealing a chainsaw from a Memphis business has released surveillance video of his death.
The family’s attorney gave FOX13 permission to broadcast the video to our viewers, which we warn you may be disturbing to some viewers, as it does show the moment of the shooting.
In the video, a man can be seen running from the business and falling to the ground. The man appears to be unresponsive and doesn't move.
Another man can be seen walking up to the unresponsive person, grabbing an item and walking away.
RELATED: Memphis business owner charged after shooting, killing man for allegedly stealing
Investigators said the victim, Lamorris Robinson, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his back Oct. 16.
Charles Kalb is charged with first-degree murder and having a prohibited weapon after investigators says he shot Robinson with a sawed-off shotgun. Robinson was unarmed and was running away, court records said.
The shotgun barrel used was only 14-inches long “making it a prohibited weapon,” police said.
RELATED: Family of man shot, killed by Memphis business owner for allegedly stealing, hires lawyer
Kalb is out of jail on $1 million bond.
The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Mount Moriah near Kalb’s business Mid-South Small Engines.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}