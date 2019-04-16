  • Warning issued after MLGW scam disturbs customers

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officials have issued a warning after MLGW received reports of a scam.

    Scammers are spoofing MLGW’s number to call and demand customers to buy a Green Dot card or their utility service will be disconnected.

    Even though MLGW will mail cut-off notices to customers and use auto-dialers to remind customers to make payments – MLGW representatives DO NOT call customers to request payments.

    Here’s what MLGW has advised customers to do if this ever happens – 

    • Hang up. 
    • Never give out personal financial information over the phone. 
    • Call the MLGW Customer Care Center at 901-544-6549 if you have any concerns. 
    • Report it to your local police station if you have been scammed. 
    • Go to any of the five MLGW community business offices and speak with a credit counselor if you have problems paying your utility bill. 
       

     

