MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officials have issued a warning after MLGW received reports of a scam.
Scammers are spoofing MLGW’s number to call and demand customers to buy a Green Dot card or their utility service will be disconnected.
Even though MLGW will mail cut-off notices to customers and use auto-dialers to remind customers to make payments – MLGW representatives DO NOT call customers to request payments.
Here’s what MLGW has advised customers to do if this ever happens –
- Hang up.
- Never give out personal financial information over the phone.
- Call the MLGW Customer Care Center at 901-544-6549 if you have any concerns.
- Report it to your local police station if you have been scammed.
- Go to any of the five MLGW community business offices and speak with a credit counselor if you have problems paying your utility bill.
