Warnings issued as severe storms move through the Mid-South

Severe storms are moving through the FOX13 viewing area. Watch LIVE coverage as Patrick Pete tracks the storm system.
Below is a list of active warnings from the National Weather Service.
A Significant Weather Advisory Has Been Issued until 945 PM CDT for Northwestern Marshall County in Northwestern Mississippi. https://t.co/U9wW2Yx7xA #arwx #mowx #mswx #tnwx pic.twitter.com/Xw3IdQuYtJ— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) April 7, 2019
Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Southaven MS, Collierville TN, Germantown TN until 9:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/aMoqcZWf2I— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) April 7, 2019
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Southaven MS, Collierville TN, Germantown TN until 9:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/PQPnZTEOPm— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) April 7, 2019
MEG issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Shelby [TN] and DeSoto, Marshall [MS] till 9:45 PM CDT https://t.co/qMPOGf9o3p— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) April 7, 2019
- Strong to severe thunderstorms will be moving through the area tonight; most of the energy should clear out by 1 AM.
- Warmer temperatures for the overnight hours—Low: 64°
- More showers and storms for Sunday, with the greatest potential for storms during the afternoon hours (due to daytime heating).
- It’s going to be a soggy start to the work week, with drier conditions filtering in by Tuesday.
- Temperatures warm to 80° by Wednesday, but cooler temperatures accompanied by rising rain chances return by the end of the week.
