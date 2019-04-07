  • Warnings issued as severe storms move through the Mid-South

    Updated:

    Severe storms are moving through the FOX13 viewing area. Watch LIVE coverage as Patrick Pete tracks the storm system.

    Below is a list of active warnings from the National Weather Service.

    • Strong to severe thunderstorms will be moving through the area tonight; most of the energy should clear out by 1 AM.
    • Warmer temperatures for the overnight hours—Low: 64°
    • More showers and storms for Sunday, with the greatest potential for storms during the afternoon hours (due to daytime heating).
    • It’s going to be a soggy start to the work week, with drier conditions filtering in by Tuesday.
    • Temperatures warm to 80° by Wednesday, but cooler temperatures accompanied by rising rain chances return by the end of the week.

