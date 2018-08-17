Warrant issued for suspect involved in deadly shooting at North Mississippi convenience store

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - The Marshall County Sheriff's Office have issued a warrant for the arrest of a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting in Mississippi.
Terrance Hampton, 30, was killed in the shooting in Cayce.
FOX13 arrived at the scene around 12:30 Monday morning and saw it happened at a carwash off highway 72 close to Cayce Road.
Investigators did not release the identity of the suspect in the shooting.
Family friend Ashley Willis said he was a wonderful guy.
“He was an all-around good guy with a big heart,” she said.
Willis said he was a father to a 9-year-old, and was expecting a baby in two months.
“No one is taking this well, no one,” she said. “And, there’s so much crime that happens down there.”
Willis told FOX13 the carwash and Shell gas station’s parking lot off highway 72 is a haven for violence. She said new security cameras were recently added to the area.
Police are still searching for the suspect.
